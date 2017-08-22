AT approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday (August 21), a Delta Police patrol officer traveling westbound on Nordel Way noticed a speeding Honda Civic. When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver of the Honda fled the area at a high rate of speed. Police did not pursue the vehicle but broadcast the description to other patrol officers.

Within minutes, citizens called Delta Police to report a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the 9000-block of Collings Way. A second caller reported that a vehicle had just struck a parked vehicle in the same area.

Police responded to Collings Way and complainants indicated the male driver had fled on foot from the vehicle. It was evident that the vehicle was stolen as the ignition had been punched.

Delta Police set up containment and requested a K-9 unit attend the scene. However, the police dog lost track of the suspect near the railway tracks in the area.

An officer conducting roving patrols near Nordel Court located a male matching the description of the driver of the Honda and took him into custody without incident.

The 22-year-old male from Surrey now faces charges of flight from police, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and prohibited driving.