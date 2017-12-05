Ali Isse and Monir Kasim arrested in relation to Mississauga murder

INVESTIGATORS from Peel Regional Police’s Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau have arrested two males in relation to the Region’s 12th homicide of the year.

On Saturday, August 26, at 7:50 a.m., officers responded to a call in the area of The Collegeway and Colonial Drive in the City of Mississauga for reports of shots fired in a residence. Officers arrived on scene and located Franc Paisley, a 29 year-old male of Toronto, with obvious signs of trauma. Paisley succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, December 5, two males were arrested and charged.

Ali Isse, a 24-year-old male from Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Monir Kasim, a 24-year-old male from Toronto, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call investigators at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.