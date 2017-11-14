15-year-old arrested in Delta in November 7 robbery and stabbing

DELTA Police announced on Tuesday that a 15-year-old male from North Delta was arrested on Saturday, November 11 in relation to the robbery and stabbing that occurred on November 7 in the 7800-block of 112th Street

The youth was remanded in custody over the weekend and was to appear in Surrey youth court on Tuesday afternoon (November 14). Delta Police have recommended several charges including aggravated assault, robbery, disguise with intent, and assault with a weapon.

On November 7, Delta Police responded to a report of an injured male at the Sungod Recreation Center. An 18-year-old male was approached by two males wearing balaclavas. The two males robbed the victim, stabbing him in the process. The victim made his way to the recreation center where staff acted quickly rendering first aid and calling 911. The victim was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

The Delta Police continue with their investigation.