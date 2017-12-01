Fardin Sajid, 18, arrested in Mississauga sexual assault investigation

INVESTIGATORS from Peel Regional Police’s Special Victim’s Unit have identified and arrested a male involved in a sexual assault investigation.

On Wednesday, November 29, at approximately 9:40 a.m., the female victim, a University of Toronto student, was on the Mississauga Campus located at 1867 Inner Circle in the City of Mississauga. An unknown suspect followed the victim and sexually assaulted her in a stairwell on campus. The suspect then fled the area.

A second victim, a 21-year-old female, was in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road West in the City of Mississauga at approximately 10:40 p.m. on November 15 when the suspect sexually assaulted her and fled the area.

On Thursday, November 30, at approximately 1:20 p.m. Fardin Sajid, an 18 year-old male from the City of Mississauga, was arrested for two counts of sexual assault.

Investigators with the Special Victim’s Unit believe there may be more victims. Anyone who has had contact with the male is urged to contact police.

Peel Regional Police thanked the public for helping them identify the suspect after seeing their initial media release.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the Special Victim’s Unit at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3460. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.