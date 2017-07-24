THE National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) on Monday welcomed news of the laying of a criminal charge against an individual accused of promoting hatred.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) arrested Kevin J. Johnston on Monday morning and charged the 45-year-old male with one count of wilful promotion of hatred under the Criminal Code of Canada. In a statement, police said: “The charge stems from a lengthy investigation into numerous incidents reported to police, involving Kevin J. Johnston and concerns information published on various social media sites.”

“This charge is long overdue,” said NCCM Executive Director Ihsaan Gardee. “We welcome this development as an important step towards safeguarding our communities from unchecked hatred that both harms social cohesion and threatens the safety of community members. We thank the Peel Regional Police for taking decisive steps in this matter.”

“It’s critical that law enforcement and governments continue to send a strong message that the promotion of hatred towards any community has consequences,” said NCCM Communications Director Amira Elghawaby. “This charge alone should help serve as a deterrent to those who engage in hateful activities of a criminal nature.”

For further information about hate- and bias-motivated crime, visit Peel Regional Police’s website at www.peelpolice.ca/hate

If you are the victim of hate- or bias-motivated crime, in the case of an emergency call 911. In the case of a non-emergency call 905-453-3311.