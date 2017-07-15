ON Saturday (July 15), at approximately 3:20 p.m., Surrey RCMP officers came across a badly damaged Toyota with two persons inside in the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 132nd Street.

It was obvious to police officers that a high speed collision had occurred, which was confirmed by witnesses at the scene. The witnesses advised that the other vehicle involved, a grey Dodge, had fled westbound on 72nd Avenue at a high rate of speed. With the assistance of witnesses, the suspect vehicle was located, and the driver was taken into custody. Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the collision.

The male driver of the Toyota was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The female passenger, in her 90’s, was dead at the scene. No information on the occupants of the Toyota is being released at this time, as notification of the next of kin is pending.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, and the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 132nd Street will remain closed for some time.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or witnessed how the grey Dodge was driving either prior to or after the collision, to call the Surrey R.C.M.P. at 604-599-0502 or to call CrimeStoppers.