ON Wednesday (July 12), at approximately 9:05 a.m., Delta Police responded to a report of erratic driving in the 3800-block of 96th Street. The complainant reported a grey Nissan had sped past him narrowly missing hitting his vehicle and that the suspect vehicle was all over the road. While police were on their way, the complaint called back advising that the suspect vehicle was now stuck in a ditch by the 104th Street access to the dyke.

Police arrived and located a male standing by the 2005 Nissan Acura. Initially, the male provided a false name and then fled on foot from police. Police set up containment of the area and called in K9 to search for the male that fled into thick blackberry thorns through a ditch and over a barbed wire fence. The K9 unit did locate the male who was laying on the ground under an excavator and appeared to be unconscious. Police administered Naloxone to the suspect believing he was suffering from a drug overdose. Fire and Ambulance responded and transported him to hospital.

Further investigation resulted in identifying the male and confirming he is currently on various conditions. Police also learned that the 2005 Nissan had been reported stolen to Surrey RCMP. The vehicle was towed and the owner advised.

Once medically cleared the suspect was taken to cells and held for a show cause hearing. The 18-year-old from Surrey now faces multiple charges, including breach of conditions, possession of stolen property and obstruction.

Delta Police noted: “The unfolding of these events is attributed to a citizen making a call to police. The results revealed that there was much more to it than a driving complaint. A key element of community policing is citizens reporting and police responding. Delta Police applauds the high degree of citizen engagement which in turn helps us keep this community safe for everyone.”