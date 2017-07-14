INVESTIGATORS of Ontario’s Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau have arrested and charged Pavanjit Sohal, 28, of Brampton after an investigation involving bogus report cards.

In June, Peel Regional Police became aware of a number of secondary schools in the Region of Peel who had received fraudulent report cards from students enrolled at a private Learning Academy.

Police said the accused, Sohal, fraudulently used the name of a legitimate private school ‘The Canadian Higher Learning Academy’ for his own purposes, created a fictitious website and accepted payment from unsuspecting students. The accused would then produce bogus report cards and send it to the secondary schools and the Ontario University Application Centre on behalf of the student.

After a lengthy investigation, Sohal was arrested and charged for ‘defraud the public’ on July 5 and released on promise to appear and undertaking with a court date of July 31.

The Canadian Higher Learning Academy is a private school approved by the Ontario Ministry of Education and their proper website for enrollment is www.chlacademy.ca.

Investigators believe there may be further victims who have not come forward and are requesting they contact police. These fraudulent report cards have now put the students’ post-secondary education enrollment in the fall of 2017 in jeopardy as the credit(s) will no longer be accepted.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Fraud Investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3353. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting their website at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “Peel” and then your tip.