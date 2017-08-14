ON August 11 (Friday), officers with the Surrey RCMP’s Drug Section executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1700-block of 156th Street after police had gathered information that occupants of this residence were engaged in street-level drug activities.

With assistance from the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Services (PDS), officers arrested two individuals in the residence without incident. A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of an unsecured assault rifle along with evidence of drug processing for street level trafficking. Items seized included varying amounts of ammunition, drugs (cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin and benzodiazepines), cash and drug packaging materials.

Surrey RCMP said the investigation is ongoing as officers work on submitting a comprehensive report to Crown Counsel.

A 39-year-old male and a 35-year-female, both from Surrey, have been released from custody pending further investigation. Officers will be liaising with the City of Surrey Bylaws about the future of the residence as well following up with the National Weapons Enforcement Support Teams (NWEST) about the history of the weapon seized.

“This investigation was aided in part by the concerns and information provided by residents in the area who identified this residence as a problem property,” said Surrey RCMP Staff-Sgt. Dale Carr. “We continue to work collaboratively with our community and policing partners and take strategic enforcement action against those involved in the illegal drug trade to make our city safer for all of us.”

While this search warrant is not directly related to recent ongoing shots fired investigations, it does involve the street level drug trade which these investigations are believed to be associated to.

Anyone with information about possible drug operations or suspicious activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.