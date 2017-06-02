Local Singer Kirti Arneja will perform at the Free Downtown Bhangra Concerts at Surrey City Hall Plaza June 17. Arneja just signed on to a big Bollywood record label by King Mika Singh, has a hit song “Jogi”, and will be touring with Singh later this year. Kirti will be performing in her hometown in Surrey. More information: http://www.vibc.org/downtown_bhangra_2017

Reel Bhangra Film Festival – June 12 at the Vancity Theatre (1181 Seymour Street)

Bhangra City (Vancouver, 2017) – World Premiere

Bubbling just under the surface of Vancouver’s natural beauty and expensive real estate, is a vibrant Punjabi music and dance scene that produces some of the world’s biggest bhangra superstars. Tarun Nayar and local band Delhi 2 Dublin give us a tour, including a chat with Jazzy B, watching a sold-out Diljit Dosanjh show in Abbotsford, and crashing a wedding in Surrey. The film also addresses the factors that keep this scene hidden, including the difficulty South Asians face in getting booked at local festivals and clubs, and the broader lack of diversity on screen and stage in North America. Trailer: https://vimeo.com/218864386

I want to kill myself – Vivek Shraya (Canada, 2017)

Contemplating suicide: a biography. Directed by transgender artist/writer Vivek Shraya, who was the Toronto Pride Grand Marshall 2016. “A courageous and vital portrait of mental health”– CBC Arts. “A bold statement”– Huffington Post.

Brown Girls (Ep7) – Fatimah Asghar (USA, 2017)

An intimate story of the lives of two young women of color. Leila is a South Asian-American writer just now owning her queerness. Patricia is a sex-positive Black-American musician who is struggling to commit to anything: job, art and relationships. While the two women come from completely different backgrounds, their friendship is ultimately what they lean on to get through the messiness of their mid-twenties.

Haneri – Rakhi Mutta (Canada, 2017)

A short film that explores mental health within a Punjabi-Canadian family. As we know, there is still a great deal of stigma associated with mental health and speaking about it out loud is never easy. In this story, Ruby’s family attempts to navigate and make sense of their daughter’s struggle with depression, despite their limited understanding of this illness.

More information and tickets: http://www.vibc.org/reel_bhangra