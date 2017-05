ARJAN Bhullar has announced on his Facebook: “Another glass ceiling has been smashed. It’s official, we are headed to the UFC!”

He wrote: “I will proudly represent the Maple Leaf and be the ambassador for over 1.7 billion South Asians. I fully appreciate the significance of this moment, and understand the seriousness of the task at hand. We will prepare accordingly.

“Stay tuned for more details.”