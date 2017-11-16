New members appointed to Multicultural Advisory Council, commitment of $250,000 to BC Anti-racism Network

THE British Columbia government is strengthening its support for addressing racism and promoting multiculturalism with a commitment of $250,000 to the BC Anti-racism Network and the appointment of new members to the Multicultural Advisory Council.

“[This] announcement demonstrates our government’s firm commitment to advancing multiculturalism in our province and providing a better life for all British Columbians,” said Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism. “I’m looking forward to working with the members of the Multicultural Advisory Council on anti-racism initiatives. Together, we will combat racism and strengthen cross-cultural understanding.”

Each year, the B.C. government provides funding through the BC Anti-racism Network to support community organizations working to address racism. $250,000 has been allocated for the anti-racism network for the 2017-18 fiscal year. In 2016-17, 32 communities were awarded funding through the network to support a partnership with local government, local law enforcement, First Nations and other not-for-profit associations to address local incidents of racism.

With this continued investment by the Province, four additional cities will be selected to join the network. Input gathered through B.C.’s anti-racism network will help inform the federal Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage Systemic Racism and Religious Discrimination.

This announcement in the BC Anti-racism Network coincides with the appointments to the Province’s Multicultural Advisory Council (MAC). New appointees include:

Naveen Girn (chair)

Amir Bajehkian

Melanie Matining

Hira Rashid

Shelley Rivkin

Tracy Eileen Wideman

Hana Woldeyes

David H.T. Wong

They join four current members of the council: Angela Hollinger, David Chuenyan Lai, Anar Popatia and Tenveer M. Siddiqui.

Outgoing from the council are Tenzin Khangsar and Dennis Chan. Khangsar has been the council’s chair since December 2015.

The Provincial Multicultural Advisory Council (MAC) was formed in 1988. The council is comprised of volunteer members appointed by the lieutenant-governor in council from communities throughout British Columbia. Council members provide advice to the minister responsible for multiculturalism on issues respecting to multiculturalism and perform other duties or functions specified by the minister as set out in the Provincial Multiculturalism Act.

Learn More:

Biographies of all Multiculturalism Advisory Council members are available online: http://www.fin.gov.bc.ca/apps/appointments/allBios.asp?Board=5284