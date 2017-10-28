One person killed, another wounded in Surrey

AT approximately 8:55 p.m. on Friday (October 27), Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 11300-block of Alpen Place, Surrey. Officers located a dead victim at the scene and a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds was transported to hospital.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has attended scene and are working with Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section to process the scene. Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation is still in its early stages but it appears this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.