Annual Coats for Kids Campaign

THE Greater Vancouver Homebuilders’ Association members have been providing drop-off locations for people to donate lightly used and new coats since 1995, in support of the Lower Mainland and Surrey Christmas Bureaus, serving families in need.

This year the campaign runs from Monday, November 14 through to Thursday, December 1, with 57 GVHBA member companies offering drop-off locations across 13 municipalities.

More than just keeping a child warm, every coat donated warms the hearts of many people along the way. “The simple act of donating a coat to keep a child warm connects people contributing to a good cause. You can see the warmth and kindness shared between people as the coats are dropped-off and collected, and I think this is a reaction worth spreading”, said GVHBA Chair Larry Clay of Clay Construction.

Last year the response to Coats for Kids was heartwaring as Lower Mainland residents donated more than 3,600 gently used and new coats, scarves, gloves, blankets, and new toys for distribution to children of all ages.

Vancouver Christmas Bureau Executive Director Chris Bayliss said, “The needs are real, and clothing is often overlooked. People think of toys and food around this time of year, but keeping kids warm is an essential need for every parent too; especially during the colder winter months.”

He added: “Watching the relief on a parent’s face who finds a size-appropriate coat for their child is a good feeling.” Chris noted that the Vancouver Christmas Bureau, helps over a 1,000 low-income families in Vancouver during the holidays.

Coats for teens are always in high demand. Even though some teens fit adult sizing, the coats need to appeal their age group (hoodies are always a popular choice). Buying new items for donations is also an option, along with donating scarves, hats, gloves, and new unwrapped toys (hockey sticks, soccer and basketballs, and art supplies are always a hit).

Join in on the holiday cheer as the GVHBA member companies present one gigantic heartwarming donation to the Lower Mainland and Surrey Christmas Bureaus on December 1 at Santa’s Workshop (Caesarstone Canada, 5555 Trapp Avenue, Burnaby) from 9 to 11 a.m. Festivities include Santa arriving in his “excavating” sleigh, pulled by Bob Cats, the Southpointe Academy children’s choir, Cookie decorating station sponsored by TQ Construction in partnership with Snow Caps and a Hot Chocolate Bar sponsored by Designs by Katerina and Silvie.

