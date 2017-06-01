IN collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. on Wednesday announced a voluntary recall on specific production codes of Golden Temple, Swad, and Maya flour products in the U.S. due to possible E. coli O121 contamination.

The impacted product was produced by Ardent Mills located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Additional flour and flour products have been voluntarily recalled in Canada in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency as part of their ongoing E. coli investigation.

No other Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. products distributed in the U.S. are affected by this recall.

Impacted product is packaged in 20 lb. paper bags and was distributed nationwide to 19 distributors and two small retailers.

Some strains of E. coli create potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. The condition can lead to serious kidney failure and even death. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

There are no reported illnesses to date associated with the U.S. product recall.

If you have any of the products listed below, please dispose of them immediately. Consumers with impacted product are urged to contact the company at 1-888-569-6728 Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM ET for a product replacement coupon.

The affected production includes the following:

Product Description Size UPC Code Lot Codes Best By Date Maya® Durum Wheat Atta Flour 20 lbs 0 20843 10001 9 6 286 548 6 287 548 No BIUB on Bag No BIUB on Bag Swad® Durum Atta Flour Chappati Flour 20 lbs 0 51179 16030 9 6 294 548 6 299 548 6 300 548 6 308 548 No BIUB on Bag No BIUB on Bag No BIUB on Bag No BIUB on Bag Golden Temple® #1 Fine Durum Atta Flour Blend 20 lbs 0 59000 40540 7 6 286 548 6 299 548 Best if Use By Jan 2018 Best if Use By Jan 2018 Golden Temple® Durum Atta Flour Blend 20 lbs 0 59000 41556 7 6 287 548 6 288 548 6 294 548 6 295 548 6 300 548 6 301 548 6 306 548 6 307 548 6 308 548 Best if Use By Jan 2018 Best if Use By Jan 2018 Best if Use By Jan 2018 Best if Use By Jan 2018 Best if Use By Jan 2018 Best if Use By Jan 2018 Best if Use By Feb 2018 Best if Use By Feb 2018 Best if Use By Feb 2018

The FDA offers these tips for safe flour handling and usage:

Recalled products should be placed in a sealed plastic bag and discarded.

Do not eat any raw cookie dough, cake mix, batter, or any other raw dough or batter product.

Wash hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with flour and raw dough products.

