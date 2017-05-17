ALFA Romeo announced pricing for the highly-anticipated 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Stelvio Ti. The Stelvio lineup brings world-class performance, state-of-the-art technologies, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium mid-size SUV segment. “The all-new Stelvio further highlights and expands Alfa Romeo’s return to North America with a premium mid-size SUV that truly stands apart in the segment,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Alfa Romeo. “As an SUV that could only be born in Italy, the entire Stelvio lineup delivers class-leading power, exceptional driving dynamics, standard all-wheel drive, advanced technologies, gorgeous Italian design and a race inspired driving experience.”

Three exhilarating, capable Stelvio models showcase Alfa Romeo’s captivating mix of Italian performance, style and technology. Crafted by Alfa Romeo artisans at the Cassino plant in Italy, the all-new 2018 Stelvio lineup is a testament to Alfa Romeo’s perfect balance of engineering and emotion, creating a premium mid-size SUV for driving enthusiasts that stands out in one of the fastest growing segments in Canada. Manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is $52,995 (excluding $1,795 destination). The Alfa Romeo Stelvio features an all-aluminum, 2.0-litre, direct-injection turbocharged engine that generates a class-leading, standard 280-horsepower and 306 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, Stelvio launches from 0-60 mph in an estimated 5.4-seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds) with a top speed of 232 km/h (144 mph). The all-new, well-equipped Alfa Romeo Stelvio comes standard with Alfa DNA drive mode selector, carbon fibre driveshaft, dual exhaust with bright tips, 18-inch aluminum wheels (available 19- and 20-inch wheels), leather seating, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, bi-xenon headlamps with signature LED daytime running lights and LED tail lamps, backup camera with rear park sensors, remote start, passive entry with Keyless-Go, power liftgate, Formula One-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel with integrated push button star. An a available Sport Package ($2,500 MSRP) adds 19-inch wheels, sport-tuned suspension, aluminum steering column-mounted paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, genuine aluminum accents gloss-black window trim surround, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and footrest, coloured brake calipers and much more.

Also to be offered is the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti model is $54,995 (excluding $1,795 destination) that adds even more premium content and convenience offerings, including standard 19-inch wheels, genuine wood interior accents, an 8.8-inch widescreen entertainment and information display, 3D Navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, front park sensors, and other equipment.