MP Sonia Sidhu announces FED funding of $622,000 in support of retrofit of YMCA (Union Street) Brampton

SONIA Sidhu, MP for Brampton South, recently announced the funding of $622,000 from the Government of Canada for much needed repairs and replacement of the roof, mechanical systems, lighting fixtures, lobby and reception areas at the Union Street YMCA in downtown Brampton.

This investment is being allocated under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, a $300-million fund that was established to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday through investments in the community spaces that bring Canadians together. Of that amount, FedDev Ontario is delivering funding of up to $88.8 million across southern Ontario.

Sidhu said: “I am proud that our Government is investing in important community infrastructure projects in Brampton. These investments will mean that Bramptonians can get more enjoyment out of community facilities, such as the Union St. YMCA for many years to come. As we celebrate Canada 150, we look toward the next 150 years and the future of our communities”

Medhat Mahdy, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Toronto, said: “The YMCA is committed to providing inclusive spaces where everyone has the opportunity to get active, participate in community programs and feel a connection to the support they need to thrive. Our thanks to the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program that is helping us improve accessibility, reduce energy use, and renew spaces at our Brampton YMCA. This will have a lasting impact for the thousands of children, youth and adults who access our centre every day.”

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, said: “This investment is a community-building project to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. And there’s no better way to mark this milestone than to celebrate the places that bring us together—the places that allow us to stay fit, unwind and connect with our friends and neighbours. That’s how we establish the bonds of common understanding and friendship in a country where people come from every corner of the world. The values of openness, diversity and inclusion that define all Canadians are forged in our community spaces.”

Quick Facts

· In addition to today’s announcement, Brampton has received a total of nearly $3 million for 61 projects under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

· For well over a century, the YMCA has provided leadership and worked with partners solving complex social problems to create real, measurable outcomes that have strengthened the social health and fabric of communities.

· As a charity, the YMCA offers a variety of programs responding to the needs of the community, including education and training, employment and immigrant services, family and youth services, health and fitness programs, child care and camps.

· Serving the population of Toronto, Durham, Peel, York, Halton and Dufferin County, last year the YMCA connected with more than 557,000 people across 438 locations.

· For more information visit www.ymcagta.org