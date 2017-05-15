AS had been expected, Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh (Bramalea-Gore-Malton), who is Ontario NDP deputy leader, announced his bid for the federal NDP leadership in Brampton on Monday.

CBC reported that Jagmeet, who spoke both in English and French, related his personal story on how he was bullied because he had “a funny sounding name, brown skin and long hair.” But he learned to stand up for himself. He said: “Nobody should be made to feel like they don’t belong.”

He said he was motivated to become a lawyer for his desire to build an inclusive Canada.

He added: “That’s what draws me to be your leader, and that’s what drives me to be your prime minister.”

CBC reported that Singh attacked Prime Minister Justine Trudeau’s policies, including his climate change targets and his record on Indigenous child welfare.

He also had a dig at the Conservative Party, pointing out that its leadership candidates are “tripping over each other to drive a wedge between Canadians.”

Jagmeet tweeted:

* People are hungry for new leadership in our party and in Canada. Leadership that will bring people together.

* To build a Canada that is inclusive and where everyone can realize their dreams.

* Growing up I saw kids around me who were not in a position to follow their dreams, simply because their families couldn’t afford it.

* Nobody should be made to feel like they don’t matter. We need to build an inclusive Canada where everyone can realize their dreams.

* My mom showed me that if we lift up the people around us, we all rise. This conviction is what led to my activism.

* I have used platform as an MPP to defend people’s rights. Like my work on the discriminatory practice of carding or street checks.

* The defining feature of the NDP is that we are not only offended by inequality, we put everything we have into fighting it.

* New Democrats stood up for the rights of the LGTBQ community long before it was accepted.

* We have a duty to stand up to hate & create the conditions of a more compassionate society so that there’s no space for hate to grow.

* We must champion a politics of love to fight the politics of hate.

* Today, I am inviting you to join me in realizing this vision of a more just and a more inclusive Canada.

The other NDP leadership contenders so far are B.C. MP Peter Julian. Ontario MP Charlie Angus. Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, and Quebec MP Guy Caron.