Ruth B. announced as headliner at Surrey Tree Lighting Festival

JUNO award-winning singer-songwriter Ruth B. will headline the 2017 Surrey Tree Lighting Festival on November 25 at City Hall Plaza. An emerging Canadian star, Ruth B.’s track “Lost Boy” has amassed over 240,700,000 streams on Spotify, 670 million streams on YouTube and won her a 2017 Juno Award for “Breakthrough Artist of the Year”.

Presented by Coast Capital Savings, this year’s Surrey Tree Lighting Festival will feature several new attractions. An expanded holiday market will offer an abundance of locally-made goods within the plaza. Attendees can also experience the Holiday Fun Zone presented by Z95.3 on University Drive that will include a free zip line, amusement rides, road hockey, a Canada 150 zone and a DJ. Festival entertainment throughout the day will include Vernon five-piece alternative rock band ‘Daysormay’, jazz-soul singer Krystle Dos Santos plus over 20 additional performers, choirs and children’s entertainers. The lighting of Surrey’s 55-foot Christmas tree—one of the tallest Christmas trees in Canada – will be at 6:30 p.m.

“Attending the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival has become one of my favourite holiday traditions,” said Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner. “The beautiful Christmas tree, arrival of Santa, and great entertainment create a truly festive atmosphere. I encourage everyone to come catch the holiday spirit and join us at this family friendly celebration.”

“What better way to welcome the holiday season than with the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival. We’re so pleased to partner again with the City of Surrey to bring the community together through this lively, family-focused event,” said Wendy Lachance, Director, Community Leadership at Coast Capital Savings. “It’s a wonderful time for young people to join in the festivities and build meaningful connections in their community.”

The Tree Lighting Festival, a free family event, begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 25 at City Hall Plaza (13450 104th Avenue). The Surrey Food Bank, Surrey Christmas Bureau, Sophie’s Place and the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society will be on site collecting donations.

For more information and performance schedules, including Santa’s arrival time, visit www.surrey.ca/treelighting