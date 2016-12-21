Anil Gill and Ravinesh Sharma among Surrey RCMP’s Top 10 Most Wanted Offenders

SURREY RCMP released their Top 10 Most Wanted Offenders on Wednesday ahead of the holiday season, and are hoping the public can assist with information leading to the arrest of these individuals.

Each of them is wanted for numerous charges. Targeting those who commit the majority of crimes in our community has a direct correlation to reductions in property and even violent crime, say police.

“Just like a certain red suited man, the Surrey RCMP have their own naughty and nice list,” said Sgt. Alanna Dunlop. “Our holiday wish is for every one of these individuals to be behind bars as soon as possible to ensure we all have a safe holiday season here in Surrey.”

The list provides the name, age and a reduced list of charges for each person. The men on the list range in age from 22 to 48 years old.

If you see any of these individuals please do not approach them and contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers as soon as possible.

Anil Gill, 35

Wanted for: breach of undertaking or recognizance (six counts), resist or obstruct police officer

Ravinesh Sharma, 30

Wanted for: Canada-wide warrant

Shawn James Lachance, 25

Wanted for: assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Lane Dylan Gray, 37

Wanted for: assault

Jamie Ryan Lien, 38

Wanted for: numerous firearms related charges, dangerous operation of motor vehicle

David William Aanaka, 37

Wanted for: Canada-wide warrant

Robert Grattan, 31

Wanted for: Canada-wide warrant

Stephen George Farmer, 31

Wanted for: dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, drive while prohibited

Franciscus Johannes Feenstra, 48

Wanted for: trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, theft under, break and enter

Marcel Daniel Duke, 22

Wanted for: uttering threats (two counts)

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.