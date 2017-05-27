SASKATCHEWAN MP Andrew Scheer, 38, former Speaker of the House of Commons, is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

He knocked out front-runner Quebec MP Maxime Bernier, 54, in the last round of voting, at the Saturday convention in Toronto.

In the first round of voting, Bernier won 28.89 per cent of the vote as compared to Scheer’s 21.8. But in the 13th and final round, as others dropped out, he beat Bernier with just under 50.95 per cent of the vote. More than 140,000 votes were cast.

Scheer told the media: “Each and every kind of conservative plays an important role. The leader’s role is to find common ground among all those types of conservatives.”