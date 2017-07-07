CROWN Counsel has approved a charge of mischief against the two men who climbed the Lions Gate Bridge on Thursday to snap some photos, Vancouver Police announced on Friday.

Twenty-three-old Zachary Woodrow Burke from California and 26-year-old Andrew Preston Valentine from Washington state remain in police custody.

Motorists crossing the Lions Gate Bridge around 8:30 a.m. yesterday called 9-1-1 after seeing a man wearing a headlamp and carrying a large backpack, climb over the railing and pull himself up the guy-wires to about 50 to 70 feet above the bridge deck. Both men were arrested as they climbed back to the bridge deck.

As a result of their actions, traffic throughout Vancouver and surrounding areas was snarled for hours.