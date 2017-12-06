North American premiere of the Kona, Hyundai’s new urban SUV

At the 2017 LA Auto Show recently, Hyundai has unveiled the latest vehicle in its expanding line-up of stylish SUVs, the Kona compact SUV.

The Kona is a brand-new challenger in the B-SUV segment, with uncompromised individuality and innovative features. The Kona’s stand-out design is reinforced by the car’s voluminous, aggressive body styling that emphasizes the car’s well-proportioned, dynamic silhouette. Its low and wide stance complements the car’s stylish profile, with the long wheel base and short overhangs ensuring sporty, nimble handling, in addition to delivering superior driving stability at high speed.

The unique features of the exterior continue inside, with a strong horizontal character line creating a wide and spacious feel. Even with its compact dimensions and low roof line, the Kona delivers best-in-class interior space. The sleek and simple layout interior contrasts with the bold, adventurous exterior design. The AVN (Audio, Visual, and Navigation) monitor incorporates advanced infotainment features. The monitor appears to float on the dashboard, contributing to the sense of openness. The mechanical air vents and functional button arrangement reflect the high-tech functionality of the exterior.

A 2.0-liter MPI Atkinson engine produces 147 horsepower. Paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, the engine delivers maximum torque of 132 lb.-ft. at 4500rpm. The Gamma 1.6T-GDI engine boasts 175 horsepower. The engine delivers maximum torque of 195 lb.-ft. from 1,500 to 4,500rpm and is mated to Hyundai’s efficient and responsive seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT). The newly-developed SUV’s chassis is engineered to be rigid, topped with a lightweight body for dynamic driving performance and a comfortable ride. The platform is optimized to permit SUV levels of ground clearance, while the optional AWD system and drivetrain is intelligently packaged to offer a spacious interior despite its compact proportions.

Class-leading active safety features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, which uses the car’s front-facing camera and radar to detect imminent collision and avoid impact or minimize damage by braking autonomously. Three further systems also utilize the front-view camera to boost safety and convenience: Lane Keeping Assist; High Beam Assist; and Driver Attention Warning.

A new combiner Head-Up Display (HUD) is fitted to the Kona, projecting a virtual image onto the clear glass panel mounted behind the instrument panel to enable the driver to keep his or her eyes on the road. The Kona is expected to go on sale in Canada in late-winter of 2018.