THE Miss India America and The Elite Awards 2017 winners were announced during a star-studded red carpet gala in Los Angeles on August 5.

Show creator and producer was Jinnder Chohaan said: “I’ve been dedicated for decades promoting South Asians internationally and enhancing the South Asian community image.

Jinnder also created ‘The Elite Awards’ to honor those in the entertainment industry that have gone on to inspire others. Past recipients have included Garry Marshall, Randall Emmett, and Steven Seagal.

The Elite Awards 2017 saw Actress Briana Evigan (Step Up) and actor Brett Dalton (Agents of Shield) present the Media Legacy Award to the founder of E! Entertainment Television Larry Namer. Actor Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds, Godfather 3) was awarded for working over 40 years in Hollywood. Actress Rekha Sharma (Star Trek Discovery) and actor Charles Mesure (The Magicians) honored executive producers Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky with their Elite Award. Bollywood director Vivek Agnihorti (Chocolate, Zid, Hate Story, Buddha in a Traffic Jam) was also honored. The Elite Awards were brought on stage by Priya Patel, Miss India America, Heart Hayes, Miss India Globe, and Gurleen Kaur, Miss India Galaxy.

Celebrity judges for the night included director Vivek Agnihorti, Bollywood actress Pallavi Joshi, actress Rekha Sharma, actor Charles Mesure, actress Rini Bell (Jarhead, The Terminal), Playmate of the Year Kennedy Summers, award winning TV host Sarah Zapp, actress Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory), Cindy Cowan (IEG co-founder) and other celebrity attendees included: popular singer Mickey Singh, model/actress Eugenia Kuzmina (Bad Moms, Dirty Grandpa), actor Brett Dalton (Agents of Shield), actress Briana Evigan (Step Up franchise), Chris Osborn (How I Met Your Mother, Vampire Diaries, The Game), actor Ken Davitian (Borat), actor Yancey Arias (Queen of the South), actress Debbie Sherman (The Forgiven), actress Kate Linder (The Young and The Restless), Punjabi singer / actor Jasbir Jassi, actress Wedil David (Valentine’s Day), Playmate Khloe Terae, executive producer Sunil Perkash (Salt), actor Monty Geer (Awkward), Julia Ling (Chuck), and many others.

The dazzling affair concluded with India Laroda being crowned Miss India America by singing sensation Mickey Singh. India Laroda has an African American father and a South Asian mother. India declared, “I’m honored to be crowned Miss India America 2017! It’s a blessing to be part of history as the first African American and [South Asian] to win this title in 25 years”. Mr. India America 2017 was won by Karan Malik from Virginia.

Other 2017 winners included Jaskiran Waraich – Miss India Globe, Georgia’s Satrugna Chowdry – Mr. India Globe, Veena Gurbani of Michigan – Miss India Global, Ricky Prasad – Mr. India Galaxy, Anisha Gupta – Miss India Galaxy, Aditi Parikh – Miss India North America, and Navjot Kaur – Miss India California 2017. India LaRoda and Karan Malik also won JINmodels.com’s Mr. & Miss Photogenic 2017. Navjot Kaur and Arizona’s Nitish Singh were People’s Choice Awards for 2017.

The evening ended with celebration dance party by DJ Raj Gujral of Sound Nation.

The event was presented by South Asia Magazine, Wells Fargo, and JINmodels.com. The show will air later on B4U TV, for more details email [email protected]