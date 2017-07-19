Mumbai (PTI): Kareena Kapoor said she does not mind shutterbugs clicking her seven-month-old son, Taimur Ali Khan as the actress believes it is quite normal for one to be photographed these days.

The 36-year-old actress said her little one is the “most amazing and cutest child”.

“The culture today has changed, anywhere you go you’re getting photographed. Taimur is as normal as anybody else, so why should he be treated otherwise?

“It’s absolutely okay, it’s his journey, his life. And apart from that I think he is probably the most amazing and cutest child,” Kareena said.

The actress, who was last seen in “Udta Punjab”, feels it is going to be a little difficult for her to manage personal and professional life after Taimur’s birth.

“I’ve always had a personal and professional life but of course, now it’s more difficult. I try and strike a balance. I am starting a shoot of a movie so he (Taimur) may come with me. The father (Saif Ali Khan) also has to take a little bit responsibility. That’s where ‘Ki & Ka’ comes in,” she said.

Kareena will start filming “Veere Di Wedding” this year, which also features Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.