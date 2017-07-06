SHORTLY before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (July 5), Richmond RCMP officers responded to an address in the 4000-block of Boundary Road for a possible shot-fired call.

Over 10 Richmond RCMP patrol officers and multiple Lower Mainland Police Dog Service units (LMD PDS) surrounded the location. It is alleged that an altercation occurred between two parties which lead to the discharge of a firearm.

A 45-year-old male, a resident of Richmond, was treated at scene for non-gunshot related injuries before being taken into police custody. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. This incident is not believed to be gang-related, but this male is known to police. The Richmond RCMP is continuing their investigation.

“The preservation of life and public safety are two of the utmost priorities for our officers. Gun calls are one of the most dangerous types of calls that we are confronted with during the course of our duties,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang. “We are pleased to have resolved this situation with the swift arrest of a suspect and without the loss of life.”