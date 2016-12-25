All Star Wrestling last show of 2016: December 30 at Cloverdale Fairgrounds   

ASW is proud to be returning with this award winning night of wrestling. You the fans have been voting for a month now and the awards will be presented to the winners! But ladies and gentleman that is not all oh no.. On this evening ASW will be showcasing its family first brand to the young and old and making you want more. We hope that you can join us live on Dec 30th at the Alice McKay building in the heart of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds!

DEC 30th

Alice McKay building in the Cloverdale Fairgrounds

6050A 176 St.

Surrey, BC

Door is at 630 and Bell at 730pm

2016 Year End Awards

Most Popular Wrestler 2016

Most Hated Wrestler 2016

Tag Team of the year 2016

Rookie of the Year 2016

Womens Wrestler of the Year 2016

Mens Wrestler of the Year 2016

ASW Cruiserweight Title Match

Pro Nick Price(Champion) vs Matt Xstatic(1st match back after 6 months in India)

Nick Price is the current and defending ASW Cruiserweight Champion. Price has defeated anyone who has stepped through the ropes to challenge for his title. In fact he was the one who defeated Matt Xstatic for that title. After six months in India wrestling for WWE Legend Kali Matt Xstatic returns. Will Nick Price continue his dominance in ASW or can Matt regain what he lost and become the new ASW Cruiserweight Champion.

…

Girls Gone Wrestling Title Match

Shimmertaker Nicole Matthews(New Champion) vs Bambi Hall

New Girls Gone Wrestling Champion Shimmertaker Nicole Matthews has taken the world by storm. Nicole once was the Shimmer Champion and was just featured on WWE NXT. Nicole was trained by the very best in the Pacific Northwest but hold the phone..Her opponent Bambi Hall was trained by the same people and also has made a huge splash in the world of Pro Wrestling. Bambi and Nicole maybe on the same side of the fans but they are clearly on opposite sides as to who the best is. When these two enter the ring one will leave the Girls Gone Wrestling Champion and the other well…



ASW Tag Team Titles Automatic Rematch

Team USA(Champions) vs The Border Patrol

Team USA seems to find every horseshoe in ASW. They have beaten every team ASW has put in front of them. Not only clearly cheating there way through each match up but also lying about how clean the victories happened. The Boarder Patrol lost the ASW titles in a match where four teams entered the ring in a mayhem cluster. They got beaten and knocked down and at the end lost there ASW Tag Titles. So the Commissioner demanded a automatic rematch and on Dec 30th it will take place.



Plus the return Tyler James from Monster Pro Wrestling vs Ravenous Randy Myers

Tyler James returns once again to prove that his style “The Wild Child” style is simply unbeatable. James promises that his maneuvers are deadly accurate and precise. Ravenous Randy Myers is a man who doesn’t hold his punches or his words and promises to bring his “Weirdo Hero” style is almost unbeatable. Fan Favourite is a understatement when Randy is in the Building.



Thunder From Julandhar vs Salty Seaman

Thunder From Julhandhar brings a old school technical ability that has been lost throughout the years. His traditionally based skilled set is unmatched and often duplicated. Salty The Seaman has just returned from the seven seas and wants nothing more than to drop his anchor right on top of the Thunders head!



Opening Contest

Vendetta vs Pain of Devastation

Plus Scotty Sweatervest will have a in ring interview with Mr India.

Tickets are $20 Front Row and $15 General Admission plus GST

www.allstarwrestling.ca

6047100872