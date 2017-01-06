All Star Wrestling: FANGIN and HEADBANGING

Friday January 13

Alice McKay Building at the Cloverdale Fair Grounds

6050 176 St.

Surrey

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. / Bell at 7:30 p.m.

www.allstarwrestling.ca

All Star Wrestling kicks off 2017

ASW DREAM MATCH

GANGREL vs EL PHANTASMO!!

Former WWE superstar and former ASW Trans Canada Champion Gangrel returns to Cloverdale to do some Fanging and Banging. Gangrel fights for the people of ASW and is ready and willing to fight any one any where. EL PHANTASMO is living his dream everywhere he goes. The fans just cant get enough of this charismatic sensation who has the ability to adapt. Although E L P is much smaller than Gangrel his larger than life personality is on par! Darkness will be in the arena but the neon lights will shine bright.

ASW Trans Canada Title Match

Mr. Jacked Nick Rogers(Champion) vs Mister India

Mr. India is out for revenge after suffering a serious neck injury.

Mr Jacked has been defending the ASW Championship everywhere he goes. He simply steps in the ring and declares he will defeat any single person and will only take just one fall. At times Nick Rogers is very straight forward and tells you what he thinks. At times Nick rogers is a fair guy. At times….Who are we kidding folks!! Nick Rogers tried to end the career of Mr. India. Over and over Rogers beat down and wrenched the neck of India until that didn’t work and Rogers used a steel chair. So after months or Dr’s visits and many physio sessions Mr.India is back and he is bigger and stronger than ever. Will there be a new champion? Or will Nick Rogers defeat India with out even breaking a sweat!?

ASW Cruiserweight Title 2/3 Falls

Diva Slayer Nick Price(Champion) vs Air Adonis

Last month Nick Price and Air Adonis were set to wrestle one on one when all of a sudden Matt Xstatic came back and ASW commissioner put him in the match as a three way. Well After that match the commissioner was asked by these two men if they could elevate one more time and have a 2/3 falls match with no time limit. Will Nick Price be the cocky, arrogant and conceded champion we all know he is and walk out of Cloverdale with the title around his waist or will Air Adonis take flight and lead the ASW fans in a new direction!



SIX MAN TAG TEAM MATCH

Azeem The Dream, Christopher Ryseck & Flexx vs The Border Patrol & Randy Myers

Six Man Tag Team and the Titles are on the line. Team USA just cant seem to do things on there own. Last month just as the Boarder Patrol was closing in on a victory Team USA had there henchman in the back waiting for the perfect time to pounce. While Team USA and Flexx laid the beating on the Boarder Patrol Randy Myers just couldn’t take it any longer. He ran to the ring clearing house and demanded ASW commissioner do something about it. So Ladies and gentleman what we have here is a six man tag team match and the ASW TITLES are on the line.



ASW Legends Title

Breaker Iton(Champion) vs Pain vs Vendetta

Pain and Vendetta think they are both the Number One contender for the Legends Title that Breaker Iton has around his waist. So this January 13th ASW will have a 3-way match up to see who is the legend and who is merely to old!!!



Kobra Kai vs Hurricane Adam Ryder

Kobra Kai has been waiting patiently to finally rid ASW of the menace Adam Ryder. These two have battled it out many times and there seems to be no clear winner. So on this Friday the 13th two enter the ring and one will leave as the victor!

Tickets are $20 Front Row and $15 General Admission plus GST.