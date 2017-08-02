ALISTAIR MacGregor, MP for Cowichan—Malahat—Langford, and the NDP’s Justice Critic, has announced his support for Jagmeet Singh’s bid to lead the federal NDP.

“I’m endorsing Jagmeet Singh to be the next leader of the NDP because I think he has a unique ability to inspire a new generation of Canadians away from the cynical, status quo policies of the Liberals and Conservatives,” said MacGregor. “Whether it’s his charming and engaging personality, his organization and endless energy, or his strong stand on issues of social justice, I truly believe Jagmeet is a leader who will make a profound impact in Canada at the helm of our party.”

He added: “As the Justice Critic for our party, I know how important our rights and freedoms are in maintaining our democracy. Jagmeet has a long history of standing strong for these rights, and he will ensure the NDP leads the way on environmental, economic, and social justice issues.”

MacGregor said: “The NDP needs to be the vehicle for real and meaningful progressive change in Canada. To do this, we need a leader who can generate excitement, grow our party, and generate a buzz about our policy ideas. Jagmeet Singh is that leader.”

Jagmeet Singh said he was humbled to receive MacGregor’s support. He added: “I’m so happy to have Alistair’s endorsement as a justice advocate. He has done great work as our Justice Critic and I’m excited to work together to advance economic, social and environmental justice on behalf of Canadians.”