ALDERGROVE Community Senior Secondary School was locked down for a short period of time on Tuesday morning after a young male was seen in the school with a handgun.

Langley RCMP officers arrived quickly and ensured all entrances to the school were monitored until the student with the ‘handgun’ was found and taken into custody 14 minutes later.

As it turns out, the ‘handgun’ was a prop used in the drama department of the school. The student posted a photograph of himself on Snapchat holding the gun in the school hallway.

The school is one of the polling stations for today’s elections and was also locked down during this time.

Polling stations are open once again and classes are back in session.