LETHBRIDGE, Alberta: Three more United Conservative MLAs on Tuesday put their support behind Brian Jean for the leadership of the United Conservative Party.

The three MLA endorsements are:

* David Schneider, UCP MLA for Little Bow

* Wayne Anderson, UCP MLA for Highwood

* Pat Stier, UCP MLA for Livingstone-Macleod

The endorsements follow a string of bold policy announcements to strengthen Alberta’s justice system, empower patients and professionals in our health care system, fix equalization and protect parent choice and strong curriculum in education, according to the Jean campaign.

“Our campaign will continue to work for the support of all Albertans. I’m inspired by the outpouring of support our campaign has received so far and am looking forward to working even harder throughout the campaign. I’m not afraid to share my ideas on policy. We will protect the dignity of every man, woman and child, ensure patients are put at the forefront of our health care system, get a better deal for Alberta on equalization and safeguard parental choice,” said Jean.

“After the floor crossing in 2014, Brian rose to the occasion by bringing principled and stable leadership to Wildrose. Since that time, he helped lead conservatives together in our province and is putting forward a bold vision and solutions to getting our province back on track. He is the best leader to save Albertans from the NDP,” said Stier

“Brian is a good friend and has always emphasized the importance of teamwork. He has shown time and time again a willingness to listen, but isn’t afraid to lead a team in the right direction. I know Albertans throughout my riding support Brian. He’s the best chance Albertans have of stopping the NDP and I’m happy to give him my full support,” said Schneider.

“Brian’s a principled man, a good friend and a great leader. I know the people in Highwood respect Brian tremendously for his work saving Wildrose. He helped consolidate conservatives in one party and I know he will unite Albertans worried about the NDP’s agenda and put our province back on the right track,” said Anderson.