ALBERTA: Jason Kenney named new leader of United Conservative Party.

JASON Kenney has been chosen as the first elected leader of the United Conservative Party in Alberta.

Nearly 94% of members eligible to vote in the leadership election cast their ballots between October 26 and 28 online or by telephone with the following results:

Jason Kenney – 61.1%%

Brian Jean – 31.5%

Doug Schweitzer – 7.3%

Of 106,000 members, approximately 63,000 members registered to vote by the October 13 deadline.

The UCP will now focus on other phases of building the party, the second largest by number in the country. Coming soon will be a policy development process and a founding Annual General Meeting and Convention. The establishment of UCP constituency associations continues across the province.