Akhand Path will be held on the first death anniversary of famous journalist SUKHMINDER SINGH CHEEMA at Surrey’s Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib at 15255 68th Avenue.

Akhand Path will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 28.

Bhog will take place on Saturday, December 30 at 10 a.m.

Contact: Gurdeep Kaur Cheema (wife) at 604-626-9988 or 604-507-8393.