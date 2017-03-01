Akal Takht, SGPC extend support to Gurmehar

Amritsar (PTI): Extending support to Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, Sikhs’ top temporal seat Akal Takht head Gyani Gurbachan Singh on Wednesday said the Sikh community stands with her.

Jathedar Akal Takht said it was highly unfortunate that some people, unaware of the Sikh religion and its commitments, have been hurling threats to Sikh girl Gurmehar.

He said Sikh community always saved girls from cruel people with even Sikh Guru Gobind Singh and his father Guru Teg Bahdur Sahib sacrificing their lives to save the people of even other religions.

Jathedar said in her hours of crisis entire Sikh community stands with Gurmehar and extends all support to her.

Asking Delhi government to take stringent measure against the people hurling threats to her, he said failing which the Sikh community wouldn’t be a mute spectators.

Shriomani Gurdwara Paharbandhak Committee President Kirpal Singh Badungar too said the Sikh community is always with her.

He said that she was the daughter of martyr Captain Mandeep Singh who had sacrified his life for nation and it was duty of the nation to protect her dignity.

He said asked SGPC officials to meet Gurmehar Kaur to provide all possible security cover to her.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government fully supports freedom of expression while criticising those who “abused” DU student Gurmehar Kaur on the social media.

Gurmehar Kaur, in the centre of a countrywide debate on free speech post her campaign against ABVP, was on Wednesday provided security by Punjab Police at her native place in Jalandhar.

Jalandhar Commissioner of Police (CP) Arpit Shukla said, “I have put up two lady constables at her residence.”

The security has been provided in the wake of “some threats” she had received earlier, he added.

A case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was registered by Delhi Police against unknown persons in connection with the alleged rape threats to Kaur after violent clashes at DU’s Ramjas College between ABVP and AISA members.

She had started the campaign “I am not afraid of ABVP” following violence at Ramjas college. The campaign went viral and received massive support from students and teachers across universities.

A case with her complaint to Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) was also registered on Tuesday, even as she pulled out of a protest march against ABVP, requesting to be “left alone”, and came to Jalandhar to be with her family.

Senior officers had earlier said Gurmehar had submitted a screen shot of the message she received on Facebook from a man who allegedly threatened her with “gangrape” and “making porn videos of her”.

Kaur, a student of Lady Shri Ram College, affiliated to DU, is the daughter of Captain Mandeep Singh who was killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on August 6, 1999, four days after Pakistani troops withdrew from Kargil.

In a statement, the Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) said, “Through her statement ‘Pakistan did not kill my dad. War killed him’ she was underlining the futility of war.

“The reality is that war and hostile relations kill people while lakhs suffer. India and Pakistan along with other super powers need to make a move towards living in peace. The ruling alliance is openly supporting ABVP and hounding a young girl,” it said.