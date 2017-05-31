B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan and B.C. Green Leader Andrew Weaver will be delivering their historic agreement signed by all 44 members of the New Democrat Caucus and the BC Green Caucus to the Lieutenant Governor at Government House in Victoria at 10 a.m. today.

The two leaders will then speak to media outside of the gates after delivering the Agreement and letter signed by all 44 members of the New Democrat Caucus and the BC Green Caucus.

The two leaders are apparently doing so to prevent Premier Christy Clark from playing it dirty by suddenly recommending another election. Clark has lost the respect of all decent British Columbians and her undignified behaviour is being criticized by experts. But Clark is beholden to her rich corporate donors who are apparently directing her every move in order to sabotage the NDP-Green Party alliance.