ON Sunday (July 9), between 1 and 1:30 p.m., Delta Police responded to the Tsawwassen Mills Mall parking lot in relation to two separate incidents in which pets were left in vehicles. In both cases the dogs were in distress due to the temperature inside the vehicles. The temperature in the vehicles was approximately 43 C and this intense heat compromised the safety and well-being of the dogs.

Police along with Delta Bylaws responded to the scene. Police broke the window of the vehicles to rescue the dogs. The owners of the pets are facing fines under the Delta Bylaws under the TFN Animal Control Regulations.

Delta Police said this serves as a reminder not to leave pets in vehicles in warm weather. The temperatures inside the vehicle climb to levels far higher than are outside. “Please don’t compromise the health and wellness of your pets. It only takes minutes for them to be in distress in the extreme heat,” police pointed out.