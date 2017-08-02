Auto review by Veeno Dewan

Wow! How did they do it? Nissans 2017 Micra four –door subcompact hatchback comes in a bank- balance friendly price of $9,998 Canadian for the base S model. The Micra is a substantial, high-widowed car with a nice chunky look to it; big headlights, a tidy grille and neat vertical rear for the hatchback tailgate make it look distinctive and fresh. All models are powered by a 109 horsepower 1.6-litre four cylinder engine with a choice of a five speed manual transmission or a four speed autobox. We tested the sporty 2017 SR version is also available with a rear roof spoiler, body color mirrors, side sill spoilers, front foglights, 16-inch black finished- alloy wheels, and contrast-stitch seats. It starts from $16,188, plus any options and $1600 freight and PDI. There was also an optional $460 Color Studio Trend Package, plus a backup rearview camera and an upgraded sound system with 4.3-inch colour display.

The interior of the Nissan Micra is neat and well finished with an all-black theme. Good quality hard plastics prevail at this price point and are matched with durable fabric covered seats front and rear. The rear cabin is a little cramped for those passengers who are tall or on the large side although mercifully the two rear doors allow for easy access and exit. The hatchback cargo area is also tight, although the rear seats do fold for more cargo room.

On the road, the decision to give the Micra a decently sized 1; 6 liter engine pays off as the Nissan has lively acceleration and pickup Brakes are good with its front discs and rear drum with ABS. Natural Resources Canada rate the Micra’s fuel economy at (L/100 km) 6.6/8.8/7.7 highway/city/ combined.

All in all, I found the Nissan Micra in its base form to be a hugely enjoyable car to drive with its nippy acceleration, responsive engine and a complete lack of pretension. True, the low base price gives you a no frills basics car without any electronic gadgetry or fancy luxury and convenience features, but it is still a Nissan with excellent build quality and value- plus a great warrantee. The SR model on the other hand adds a certain frisson everyone will enjoy. Highly recommended.

2017 Nissan Micra SR priced from $16,188 Plus freight and PDI.