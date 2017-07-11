THE RCMP have been looking out for those trying to take advantage of the wildfires situation.

On Monday (July 10), RCMP Tactical Team members provided assistance to 100 Mile House RCMP in locating two youths in the area after the evacuation order had been issued. Police discovered the two youths to be in possession of break and enter tools. Both were arrested and released on strict conditions for a future court date.

The same day, 100 Mile House RCMP arrested a man for break and enter. He was remanded in custody for a Provincial Court appearance in Kamloops.

In yet another incident on Monday, 100 Mile House RCMP located two people who are well known to police. As a result of this, police seized weapons, bear spray and heroin. During this investigation, police recovered an all-terrain vehicle (side x side) that is believed to be stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

Also on Monday, 100 Mile RCMP were advised that three unknown people attempted to break into a Telus vehicle. Telus employees interrupted the individuals’ attempt and tried to locate them before notifying the authorities. All efforts made by police to locate them were unsuccessful.

Additional RCMP officers have been deployed to a number of communities around BC including Williams Lake, Ashcroft / Cache Creek, and 100 Mile, to assist with BC Fire Services operations and to supplement core RCMP policing duties.

The RCMP said they are prepared to address all fire-related scenarios, including regular policing duties, assisting with safe evacuation, patrolling evacuated neighbourhoods, managing traffic congestion, road safety and emergency response. Criminal activity will not be tolerated in any area.