Premier Horgan advancing diversity and inclusion in BC Public Service

PREMIER John Horgan has announced a new Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan to attract, develop and retain diverse talent to the BC Public Service.

“B.C. communities are strengthened by our rich diversity, and increased participation by all citizens is vital to building a strong social and economic future that works for everyone,” Horgan said. “That’s why we created the new Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan — to ensure the BC Public Service reflects our communities and the British Columbians we serve.”

The three-year action plan focuses on the recruitment and development of qualified public servants who represent the diversity of the people of British Columbia. These include visible minorities, people with disabilities, women, Indigenous people and the LGBTQ2S+ community. It also aims to remove barriers to employment for British Columbians seeking a career in the public service, as well as ensuring a respectful and inclusive work environment.

The Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan is comprised of 15 guiding commitments, including:

Creating mandatory diversity and inclusion training for all employees;

Implementing targeted recruitment and outreach to under-represented groups; and

Establishing Indigenous Assistant Deputy Minister roles in line with recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Grand Chief Ed John’s November 2016 report on Indigenous Child Welfare.

The action plan builds on existing programs that support inclusion. Examples are the Aboriginal Youth Internship Program, which welcomed its 11th cohort of young Indigenous interns from throughout B.C., and the Work-Able internship program for post-secondary graduates with disabilities.