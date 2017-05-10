The current-generation MDX is one of the North America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV. And no surprises why as it always been a feature packed, reliable and superbly comfortable family SUV. For 2017, the MDX receive some styling and content updates. Externally the changes include revised front and rear fascia treatments, with the introduction of the new Acura’s “diamond pentagon” grille, – a more discreet, less showy affair than the previous shield design. Additional changes include restyled “Jewel Eye” headlights, a more sharply sculpted hood and front fenders, new LED fog lights, a revised chrome rocker panel design, new twin tailpipes, and two new 20-inch wheel designs. Inside, the 2017 Acura MDX, there is the introduction of even more standard technology and luxury features including: an electric park brake, auto high-beam headlights, Sirius Radio 2.0, additional USB charging ports, and a full suite of AcuraWatch driver assistance technologies including lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, forward collision warning, and collision mitigation braking system with automatic emergency braking. Available features in upper trim levels will include second-row captain’s chairs, surround-view camera with selectable viewing angles, heated steering wheel, and new Olive Ash or Black Limba wood interior trim choices. The Acura also offers a slide and push button system for the automatic transmission.

All 2017 Acura MDX’s use the existing a 290-horsepower, 3.5-litre V6 engine teamed with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The engine includes variable cylinder management, running on only three cylinders when full power isn’t needed. The top Elite trim line also includes auto start/stop, which shuts off the engine at idle. All Canadian MDX models come equipped with Acura’s excellent SH-AWD (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive) system.

The 2017 Acura MDX arrives in four versions — Base ($53,690) Navigation ($57,190), Tech ($60,190) and Elite ($65,790). Even the base MDX comes well-appointed, with 18 inch wheels, power liftgate, the aforementioned safety items, leather chairs and a heated steering wheel, with the top trims adding such items as rear-seat entertainment, navigation and premium stereo standard features. The popular MDX Navi trim level priced at $57,190 arrives with 20-inch alloys on 245/50R20 all-seasons perimeter/approach puddle lights, rain-sensing wipers, upgraded HVAC with humidity control air-filtration and a sun position detection system, a larger eight-inch infotainment.