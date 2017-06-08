Mumbai (PTI): Actor Anupam Kher is “overwhelmed” with the response he has received for the first look of his upcoming film, “The Accidental Prime Minister.”
Kher, 62, will play former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the film adaptation of Sanjaya Baru’s book of the same name.
The actor tweeted, “Thank you all for your love, warmth & support for the #FirstLook of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.
Your response has been overwhelming.”
The film is being directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and produced by Ashoke Pandit and Sunil Bohra. It is slated to release next year.