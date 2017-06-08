Mumbai (PTI): Actor Anupam Kher is “overwhelmed” with the response he has received for the first look of his upcoming film, “The Accidental Prime Minister.”

Kher, 6 2, will play former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the film adaptation of Sanjaya Baru’s book of the same name.

The actor tweeted, “Thank you all for your love, warmth & support for the #FirstLook of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.

Your response has been overwhelming.”

The film is being directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and produced by Ashoke Pandit and Sunil Bohra. It is slated to release next year.