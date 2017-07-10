BRITISH Columbians looking for a way to support those impacted by the wildfires burning in various areas of the province can now do so by providing a donation at any BC Liquor Store.

BC Liquor Store customers can contribute at the till – in increments of $2, $5, or multiples thereof – with all proceeds going directly to the Red Cross. These funds will help with immediate needs for those affected, such as providing evacuees with shelter, food and water.

Evacuation alerts and orders have been issued for a number of communities, and there are approximately 220 wildfires currently burning in British Columbia. The extended weather forecast is calling for continued hot, dry weather, with risks of thunderstorms in many parts of the province.

Given the current wildfire situation in British Columbia and the expected increase in wildfire activity, the Province declared a provincial state of emergency on Friday, July 7, to ensure a coordinated response to the current wildfire situation and to ensure public safety. The Province also recently announced a $100-million fund that will provide impacted communities and residents the resources needed to rebuild.

Blain Lawson, general manager and CEO, Liquor Distribution Branch, said: “The generosity and compassion shown by our customers and employees during times of crisis is something we are incredibly proud of – it is the foundation of our partnership with the Red Cross. Our thoughts are with all British Columbians, and their family and friends, who are impacted by the current wildfire situation.”

Kimberley Nemrava, Vice President, Canadian Red Cross, B.C. and Yukon, said: “Our partnership with BC Liquor Stores provides an easy way for people to reach out and help their fellow British Columbians affected by the fires. Thank you to BC Liquor Stores and their customers for their support – these donations will help us provide on-the-ground efforts and emergency resources for those in need.”

BC Liquor Stores’ customers and employees have supported Red Cross disaster relief for humanitarian crises, both at home and abroad, since 2003, when stores first collected donations to support victims affected by catastrophic wildfires raging in British Columbia.

Since then, more than $2.5 million has been raised for Red Cross humanitarian crises and disaster relief efforts.