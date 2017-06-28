A 17-year-old male was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, and one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to stop for police and breach of undertaking.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Gang Task Force attempted to pull over the male in his vehicle on Highway #11, however, the 17-year-old male failed to stop for the police, ran a red light and went into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed attempting to evade the police. The male parked the vehicle and was arrested a short time later by police. Early indication is that the drugs seized contain fentanyl.

The identity of the accused is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act. This is the second arrest in the past two weeks of young people connected to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

The mandate of the APD Gang Task Force is to specifically focus their efforts on individuals involved in the current Lower Mainland Gang Conflict and to improve public safety through targeted enforcement.

Contact the Abbotsford Police Gang Unit for information on warning signs for gang involvement and risk factors as well as help with getting yourself or someone you care about out of the gang life. Contact police at [email protected] or call 604-864-4777