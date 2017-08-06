ON Sunday, August 6, at 4 a.m., the Abbotsford Police Department received 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of the 2700-block of Mitchell Street. APD Patrol Division Officers arrived on scene and located an 18-year-old male victim on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. That male was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The male is known to police and this appears to be a targeted incident.

Sources told The VOICE the victim was South Asian.

Currently, Major Crime detectives, Forensic Identification Unit members and Patrol Officers are investigating.

Just last Friday (August 4), an 18-year-old South Asian male was killed in a targeted shooting in the area of the 32500-block of George Ferguson Way and Oriole Crescent.

Officers found a crashed Chrysler 300 and a severely injured male with a suspected gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital, but passed away shortly after his arrival.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text then at 222973 (abbypd) or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).