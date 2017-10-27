South Asian wounded in Abbotsford shooting

A South Asian male in his 30s is receiving treatment in an Abbotsford hospital for an apparent gunshot wound.

On Friday (October 27), at 5:25 p.m., the Abbotsford Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Townshipline and Bradner roads. The caller indicated that it appeared that at least one vehicle was involved in the gunfire.

As APD officers were responding to the scene, a male from Abbotsford with an apparent gunshot wound entered the emergency department of an area hospital for treatment. Sources confirmed that he was South Asian.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text us at 222973 (abbypd) or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.