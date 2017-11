ABBOTSFORD Police say that at least two officers were injured and a suspect is in custody in an incident that took place around noon today (Monday).

Constable Ian MacDonald said: “There are no outstanding public safety concerns at this time, however, we understandably are extremely busy and the area around Mt Lehman from Fraser Hwy to north of the Automall will be an investigative scene for some time.”

Police will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to provide details about the incident.