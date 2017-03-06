Abbotsford murder victim Joseph Kellington, 24, of Mission was known to police

ABBOTSFORD murder victim has been identified as 24-year-old, Joseph Kellington of Mission, and his murder appears to be targeted, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced on Monday.

On March 3, just after 5 p.m., the Abbotsford Police Department responded to a report of a found body in 4500-block of Ross Road. When police arrived, a dead male victim was located and appeared to have succumbed to injuries consistent with foul play. It was determined quickly that the male victim’s death was a homicide, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct.

Kellington was reported missing to the Mission RCMP on January 31 at which time an investigation into his disappearance was conducted. Through the course of the Mission RCMP’s investigation, Kellington was last confirmed alive on January 29 in the Abbotsford area.

IHIT is working in partnership with the APD, the Mission RCMP, IFIS, and the BC Coroner’s Service. Investigators are working to determine when Kellington’s death occurred, and are asking anyone with information to contact police. A review of the evidence gathered so far does not link Kellington’s murder to other incidents of gang violence that have occurred in the Abbotsford area.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said: “Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen Mr. Kellington from January 29 and onwards. Mr. Kellington was known to police, but it is still early in the investigation and police are working to determine the motive for his death.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).