Abbotsford Police looking for two white males who robbed cell phone store

ABBOTSFORD Police are looking for two white male suspects following a robbery at a cell phone store last Saturday (October 28).

Abbotsford Police Department received a call of a reported robbery at a cell phone store in the 32300-block of South Fraser Way at 6:35 p.m. Two male suspects entered the store with their faces partially covered by a mask or a piece of cloth and demanded money from a 37-year-old male employee of the store. One of the suspects brandished a handgun. The suspects grabbed two Samsung cell phones from a display case and fled the business on foot. The employee was unharmed.

One of the suspects is described as a white male, 6’ tall and 20-30 years of age. He was wearing a dark coloured baseball hat, gloves and light coloured jacket and pants.

The other suspect is described as a white male, over 6’ tall and 20-30 years of age. He was wearing a dark coloured baseball hat and gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Major Crime Unit of the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text them at 222973 (abbypd). If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.