Abbotsford Police Constable John Davidson’s Celebration of Life – updated details

THE procession of uniformed law enforcement and emergency service personnel will be starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 19 at 2369 McCallum Road. The procession will march south on McCallum Road and proceed east on King Road to the Abbotsford Center located at 33800 King Road.
Updated closures can be found at the City of Abbotsford website www.abbotsford.ca.
The Celebration of Life Ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.
For those attending who would like a guaranteed seat, it is encouraged that you find a seat at an overflow location. There will be two overflow seating areas:
• The University of the Fraser Valley – Envision Athletic Centre, 1395 McKenzie Road. Doors will be open for the public at 11 a.m.
• Central Heights Church, 1661 McCallum Road. Doors will be open for the public at 11 a.m.
Davidson’s Celebration of Life will be broadcast live on television starting at 11:30 a.m. and live-streamed on the web at:
