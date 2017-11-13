Updates to Abbotsford Police Constable John Davidson’s Celebration of Life on Sunday

THE Abbotsford Police Department says that it recognizes the importance of including their community in the celebration of Constbale John Davidson, who died in a shootout on November 6, and his legacy.

The procession of uniformed law enforcement will be starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. at 2369 McCallum Road (near McCallum Road and McDougall Avenue). The procession will march south on McCallum Road and proceed east on King Road to the Abbotsford Center located at 33800 King Road.

The Celebration of Life Ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.

There will be two overflow seating areas:

· The University of the Fraser Valley – Envision Athletic Centre, 1395 McKenzie Road. Doors will be open for the public at 11:30 a.m.

· Central Heights Church, 1661 McCallum Road. Doors will be open for the public at 12:30 p.m.

Davidson’s Celebration of Life will be broadcast live on the television and live-streamed on the web.